Jamestown Police are attempting to locate a wanted fugitive

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The U.S. Marshals office along with Jamestown Police are attempting to locate 47-year-old Todd A. Dellahoy of Jamestown for having an outstanding felony warrant for First Degree Attempted Arson.

He’s also wanted as a parole violator from Pennsylvania, according to police.

Authorities searched the area around Willard Street and Willow Avenue this afternoon but were unsuccessful in locating Dellahoy.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or via their Tips Line at 716-483-8477.