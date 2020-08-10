Jamestown Police arrest man after allegedly firing shots at parked car

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police Investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred last Thursday.

Police tell us the shooting took place on Newland Avenue at Forest Avenue in the city.

According to officials, 49-year-old Chris Freeney pulled out a gun during a dispute and fired into a parked car that had several individuals in it.

None of the individuals in the car were injured in the shooting.

A Jamestown Public Safety Camera located at the corner of Forest and Newland Avenue captured the entire incident.

Jamestown Police say they obtained a warrant for Freeney’s arrest, charging him with menacing and reckless endangerment.

Freeney turned himself into police on Monday, and he’s being held while he awaits arraignment.

Police say the investigation continues and additional charges are expected.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.