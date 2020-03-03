Jamestown Police arrest three after finding more than 8 ounces of cocaine during traffic stop

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police seized more than 8 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Officers stopped a vehicle on N. Main Street at Lamont Street just after 3 p.m. for several traffic violations.

Police say 20-year-old Islandah Mitchell, 22-year-old Kori Robinson, and 25-year-old Bruce Page are all charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Officers found 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine and 4.7 ounces of crack cocaine.

Mitchell and Robinson are awaiting arraignment in Jamestown City Jail.

The street value of the seized drugs is an estimated amount of about $10,000 to $12,000.

Police tell News 4 the investigation continues, and additional charges are expected.