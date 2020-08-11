Jamestown Police asking for help locating teen missing since February

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Juvenile Detectives are looking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police tell News 4 Gianna Coleman has been reported missing since February 13.

Investigators have had an open case since then, and she’s yet to be located and return home.

Officials say Coleman has a history of being reported as a runaway and has been reported multiple times over the past several years, including October 2019.

Coleman is reportedly in contact with her family daily through social media and is believed to be in the Jamestown area.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-8477. The public can also leave a tip through the Tips 411 App.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.