Jamestown Police asking residents to please lock their vehicles

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police want to remind the residents of the city, and surrounding areas, to always lock their vehicles when left parked and unattended. Police say this applies even if the car is in your driveway.

It’s not uncommon for individuals to go around and check vehicles to see if they are unlocked and will look for valuables to take and sell for money or trade for drugs, according to police.

Jamestown Police get complaints of theft from unlocked cars all times of the year and say these cases are difficult to investigate as there’s usually little evidence, and often the property is untraceable.

Officials tell News 4 valuables such as wallets with large sums of money, computers, or other high-value items should never be left in any unattended and unlocked vehicle. They say the same goes for firearms.

Those with pistol permits who leave their weapons in unattended vehicles and have them stolen are subject to having their permits suspended and their privilege to carry a weapon revoked.