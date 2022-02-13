Jamestown Police charge three people after traffic stop reveals drugs, loaded pistol

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police have charged three people after a Saturday evening traffic stop led them to find a loaded pistol and narcotics.

JPD officers pulled over a vehicle speeding on Baker Street at Orr Street. The driver, 31-year-old Marshall W. Robbins, was driving with a suspended license. He was charged with several vehicle and traffic violations.

An investigation revealed Alisha A. Klinger, 41, of Mayville was in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm pistol with the serial number removed. The 41-year-old was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, criminal using drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A third passenger, Anthony Conti, 35, was found with suboxone, and less than one gram of fentanyl. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket.

Klinger was arraigned Sunday morning and is sitting behind bars at the Chautauqua County Jail. JPD expects more charges to be filed against her following another investigation.

Jamestown Police ask anyone with information on the illegal sale or trafficking of weapons and narcotics to call their anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.