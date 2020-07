JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–It was an emotional farewell for a Jamestown K9 officer.

Members of the police department lined up for a procession outside of their headquarters this morning to remember K9 Officer Promber.

The dog died suddenly over the weekend.

Jamestown’s mayor says the K9 played a huge role in keeping the City of Jamestown safe.

K9 Promber severed with the Jamestown department for almost a year.