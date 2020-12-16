Jamestown police find handguns and drugs during searches on Euclid and Pullman

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — No arrests were announced, but Jamestown police say guns and drugs were seized when they searched two residences on Wednesday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., search warrants were executed at residences on Euclid Ave. and Pullman St. as a result of a two-month-long investigation.

With help from the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team, two .380 caliber handguns, cocaine and heroin/fentanyl were found at the residences.

Jamestown police say charges are pending as the investigation continues.