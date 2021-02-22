Jamestown Police find thousands in cash, cocaine, and fentanyl while executing search warrant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies executed a search warrant at 5 Hammond Street at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The JPD SWAT team detained several males and females inside the home after making entry.

Investigators say they searched the home and found $2,279 in cash, 31.84 ounces of cocaine, and 183 bags of fentanyl packaged individually ready for sales.

Authorities tell News 4 they found a separate bag of 5.5 grams of fentanyl that had not been separated yet.

They also found a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol previously stolen during a burglary of a gun shop in Pennsylvania, along with the illicit drugs.

No charges have been filed at this time, but they are expected against all of the individuals involved.

The investigation continues.