JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Jamestown Police Department has a new tool in their toolbox and it’s a cute one.

Meet Hope the department’s first comfort dog.

Today is an important day in the history of the Jamestown Police Department. We would like to introduce you to “Hope”, a yellow Labrador Retriever, who is the first comfort dog at JPD. Hope will be assisting victims of traumatic events and provide support and comfort to victims. pic.twitter.com/auR7HmUQ36 — Jamestown Police (@JamestownNYPD) January 19, 2021

Hope is a yellow lab and will be helping victims of traumatic events by providing support and snuggles.

The pup is a hit on social media -and it’s not hard to see why.