Jamestown Police investigating anti-law enforcement sentiments spray-painted on property

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police are investigating a complaint of criminal mischief at a private residence and city property on Arlington Avenue.

Police say they believe the incidents occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect(s) used black spray paint to write several anti-law enforcement sentiments onto a walkway of a residence that had a police flag displayed in the yard.

Jamestown Police tell News 4 similar comments were also written on the roadway near this residence.

Investigators ask anyone who may have info on the incident to contact them at 716-483-7537, through the anonymous tips line at 716-483-8477 or via the Tips 411 app.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist says, “my office has been made aware of hateful spray paint activity at an Arlington Avenue property. We don’t condone this type of activity. We’ve been working with local community justice groups and the police to make sure their voices are heard and that we are working together to bring positive change to the city. We encourage open and productive dialogue and not this kind of activity. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department.”

