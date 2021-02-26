Jamestown police looking for information on Peach St. homicide

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police are looking for information on a fatal shooting on Peach Street.

Shortly after Midnight, officers responded to a report of the shooting. When they got there, a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound was seen in the side yard of a residence.

He was taken to UPMC, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call police at (716) 483-7537 or reach them anonymously at (716) 483-8477.