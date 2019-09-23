Jamestown police looking for suspect in armed robbery

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police are trying to learn more about an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered a Kwik Fill store on W. 3rd St. with a knife, threatened the clerk and made off with proceeds from the store.

This happened around 1:40 a.m., police say.

The suspect was described as a black man with a large build, standing at 6 feet to 6’2″ and weighing about 275 lbs.

He was wearing a bright, yellow t-shirt with a dark, long-sleeved shirt under it, dark jogging pants and white shoes.

In addition to this, police say he had a black stocking covering his face.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information that could help police is asked to call authorities at (716) 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477.