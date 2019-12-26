Jamestown Police looking for white minivan involved in hit and run

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Jamestown are investigating a serious injury hit and run on Newland and Chautauqua Avenue in the city.

Investigators tell us it happened at 1:31 p.m. this afternoon.

Video from residences in that area is being reviewed. Police say they’re looking for a white newer model minivan, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge.

According to investigators, a man, walking with his bike on Newland Avenue, was hit by the van.

The Jamestown Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 716-483-7537, 716-483-8477, or by the Tip 411 app.