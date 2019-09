JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary.

According to officers, the incident happened at a business on Crescent St. on August 19.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at (716) 483-7537, or leave an anonymous tip by calling (716) 483-8477 or using the Tips 411 app.