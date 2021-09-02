Jamestown police looking to identify driver who hit fire hydrant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police are looking for a driver they say hit a fire hydrant at W. 3rd and Main Street.

The incident happened on Saturday, shortly after 1 a.m.

Anyone with information on who was driving the black, four-door Jeep Wrangler, which had a hard top and black rims, is being asked to call police.

The Jamestown Police Department can be reached at (716) 483-7537, and their anonymous tip line can be reached at (716) 483-8477.

