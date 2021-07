JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he hit another car while driving drunk.

Related Content Multiple explosive devices found inside North Tonawanda apartment, one person sent to the hospital

Shortly after Midnight, Jamestown police say Radon Wright, 39, rear-ended a vehicle at E. 2nd and Buffalo streets. The vehicle was stopped in front of him at a traffic light, they say.

Wright was charged with DWI, following too closely and aggravated unlicensed operation. He was then released on a court appearance ticket.

MORE | Overnight fire damages home in Lancaster