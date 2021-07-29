Jamestown police officer recognized for saving people from burning home

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown police officer is being recognized for his quick thinking and selfless service.
10 days ago, Officer Mark Conklin helped save a family from a burning home on William Street.
VIDEO | Jamestown police officer helps save kids and family from burning home
On Wednesday, Sen. George Borrello presented Conklin with a New York State Senate Commendation Award and proclamation.
Footage of the rescue on July 19 was recorded by Conklin’s body camera. At the time, he was on another call, but was warned by a neighbor about the fire.
That’s when he ran to the house and coaxed two people to jump from a window as he caught them below.
Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson says the department is honored to have officers like Conklin on the force.
