Jamestown Police say they’ve responded to 65 complaints of fireworks in June

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police say the department has already responded to 65 complaints of fireworks in the city since the beginning of June.

Last year, the number for the entire month was 31 complaints, according to police.

The Jamestown Police Department is now reminding the community that the possession and use of fireworks is illegal in New York State.

Police say unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks could potentially lead to charges ranging from a violation up to a class A misdemeanor.

However, changes to New York State law have allowed the sale and possession of sparkling devices. They are allowed in Chautauqua County and the City of Jamestown, police say.

Lastly, Jamestown Police ask community members to leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend displays if they are offered in the area during the upcoming holiday.

Additionally, police want everyone to use common sense when using legal sparkling devices within the city.

