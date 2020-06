JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police are looking for the person they say set a house on fire in the middle of the night.

Investigators tell us the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Thayer Street.

Police say surveillance video from a neighbor shows the suspect walking toward the house on fire, then running away a few minutes later.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police.