JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police are working to find a stolen vehicle after the driver sped away from officers during a traffic stop.
The vehicle is a black 2019 Mazda CX-5, plate number NY-JMH 7363, believed to be stolen out of Staten Island.
A JPD officer pulled over the Mazda Thursday around 1:40 p.m. on W. 6th Street at Clinton Street. The driver refused to roll down the window and he and his passenger sped away.
The vehicle was last seen speeding south on Foote Avenue to Ivy Street and turned west down Cole Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or submit an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477.
Latest Posts
- NYC man arrested for bringing contraband into Wende Correctional
- Car in West Seneca goes off-road, descends down to Buffalo River
- Jamestown Police searching for stolen vehicle
- Ukrainian border guards to Russian warship: ‘Go f— yourself’
- Buffalo Peacemakers will help students return to McKinley High School next week
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.