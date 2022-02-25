JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police are working to find a stolen vehicle after the driver sped away from officers during a traffic stop.

The vehicle is a black 2019 Mazda CX-5, plate number NY-JMH 7363, believed to be stolen out of Staten Island.

A JPD officer pulled over the Mazda Thursday around 1:40 p.m. on W. 6th Street at Clinton Street. The driver refused to roll down the window and he and his passenger sped away.

The vehicle was last seen speeding south on Foote Avenue to Ivy Street and turned west down Cole Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or submit an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477.