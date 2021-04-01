Jamestown Police to give out free food at Christ First United Methodist Church on Saturday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police officers are giving back to the community ahead of Easter.

They’ll give out 500 boxes of free food on Saturday at the Christ First United Methodist Church on Lakeview Avenue.

Boxes will be given out first come first serve to start at 10:30 a.m.

“I hope the food helps those that are in need, we have a lot of it to give out,” said Rhinehart. We encourage people to come, if they have a neighbor or someone in their community that maybe can’t make it, we urge people to help them out and pick up a box for them.”

“There is enough in each box for a small family, it’s very beneficial for those struggling with the current times or those who have extra people coming over for the holiday.”

The food for this giveaway is coming from the federal government’s Farmers to Families program.