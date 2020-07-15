Jamestown Public Schools looking into changing district’s mascot

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Public Schools will look into changing the name of the district’s mascot, which is the Red Raiders.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker says a committee of students, parents, staff, and community members will address this issue.

Among the issues, they’ll address songs or chants that spark connections to Native American people.

“It’s incredibly important that we have feedback from our Seneca Nation neighbors, and I would like to invite anyone who represents the Seneca Nation to be in touch with me. I’ve reached out a couple of times electronically to try to gain some opportunity whether it’s a phone interview or conversation or an in person talk,” Whitaker said.

He says people who are asking for the change should be patient because there are so many groups the district is looking to hear from before making a final decision on the mascot.