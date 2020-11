A teacher sits in an empty classroom and prepares materials for children at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Amid widespread efforts to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in one of the hardest hit European countries, the Czech Republic closed again all its schools on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Students in Jamestown will not return to the classroom the week after Thanksgiving.

Jamestown Public Schools say it will shift to remote learning from November 30 to December 4.

The district says it’s taking this action to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

They’re also adding a week of remote learning after winter break, starting on January 4.