JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On August 10th, 2004, a Jamestown woman was last seen alive. The Chautauqua County District Attorney says they are still searching for evidence in the case of Yolanda Bindics.

On a Tuesday night, Bindics told her brother, who was watching her daughters, that she was picking up milk on her way home from work. She never returned.

More than two years later, Bindics’ body was found.

No arrests have been made in her killing.