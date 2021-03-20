Jamestown’s Chadakoin River dyed green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day brings community together

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown brought back a St. Patrick’s day tradition on Saturday.

The city dyed the Chadakoin River green in honor of the holiday.

Jamestown has hosted this ceremony every St. Patrick’s Day for more than 20 years.

They only missed last-year because of the pandemic, but city leaders say it’s good to have everyone back.

“I seen people I hadn’t seen since before prior to COVID actually well over a year ago it was nice to be out and just even just to see your smiling face. The kids see the leprechaun get the coins from the leprechaun, you know hearing family say years ago I was little when I came here right now I’m bringing my kids.” Kim Ecklund, Jamestown City Councilwoman At-Large

Ecklund says this tradition brings Jamestown a sense of community, something she treasures even more since the pandemic started.