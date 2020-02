JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival at the National Comedy Center will feature some huge names on the stage.

Jeff Foxworthy, David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon are scheduled to appear at the Jamestown destination between August 5 and 9.

The pre-sale for tickets, for National Comedy Center members, will go on sale Tuesday, February 25 at Noon. The public sale will begin on March 3 at Noon.

