LGBTQ+ history exhibit opens in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new place to learn about LGBTQ+ history in Chautauqua County.

The exhibit called “Protest and Pride” has opened at the Fenton History Center in Jamestown.

There are several stories on display, including one from the former Jamestown City Council President and Jamestown Community College professor, Greg Rabb.

“When I got here in Jamestown in 1986 as an untenured young faculty member with dark brown hair and skinner than I am today, I was scared to tell the college that I was gay because I was afraid that I might lose my job. There were no gay rights protections back in 1986 when I got here,” Rabb said.

The exhibit will run through October. For more information, click here.