Man accused of arson due to ongoing dispute in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police say they have a suspect in custody for the arson early Wednesday morning at 514 Monroe Street.

514 Monroe St. (Courtesy Jamestown Police)

According to officials, the investigation showed 49-year-old Eric Goodlow did intentionally throw two explosive devices onto the porch of the occupied home at about 1:50 a.m.

The porch sustained fire damage as a result, but there were no injuries.

Jamestown Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, and Goodlow is currently in the city jail awaiting arraignment.

Investigators tell us they believe the incident is the result of an ongoing dispute between Goodlow and the occupants of the home. He is charged with first-degree arson.

