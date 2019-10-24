Man arrested after leaving the scene of a crash in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Jamestown man was taken into custody by police after he left the scene of a crash on Wednesday.

Yesterday afternoon police were called to 6th and Main Street for a hit and run at 4:30 p.m.

Officers say a silver sedan struck a vehicle and left the schene. Through the use of traffic cameras, officers identified the vehicle and began searching the area.

Police located 20-year-old Jonathan Camacho-Monge removing the license plates from the silver sedan at 6 Hedges Street.

Officers observed fresh damage to the vehicle and found a loaded .38 revolver inside.

Camacho-Monge is currently in the city jail awaiting arraignment on a criminal possession of a weapon charge.

According to police, additional charges for leaving the scene, and multiple vehicle and traffic charges are pending.