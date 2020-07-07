Jamestown man charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Police have arrested 28-year-old Carl Sorenson of Jamestown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Brandon Holland.

Sorenson, who police say is also on New York State Parole, was taken into custody earlier this afternoon by investigators at his apartment on Washington Street.

He’s held in the city jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation continues and police tell News 4 there could be additional charges.

ORIGINAL: Police in Jamestown are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the city Monday night.

It happened around 10:14 p.m.

According to officers, the 23-year-old victim was walking along the sidewalk of N. Main Street when he was approached by another man believed to be in his twenties and stabbed in the chest.

After the victim was reportedly stabbed by this man, he was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died due to his injuries.

Police do not believe this attack was random, as it may have resulted from a prior dispute between the victim and a third party.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.