Man facing arson, burglary charges after fire breaks out in Jamestown

Jamestown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been charged with arson, burglary and trespassing since crews started investigating a fire in Jamestown.

On Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out on Water St.

Jamestown police say that after obtaining video and other information from a neighboring residence, 31-year-old Robert Yates was arrested.

Yates was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

