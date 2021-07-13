Man facing arson, burglary charges after fire breaks out in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been charged with arson, burglary and trespassing since crews started investigating a fire in Jamestown.
On Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out on Water St.
Jamestown police say that after obtaining video and other information from a neighboring residence, 31-year-old Robert Yates was arrested.
Yates was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.