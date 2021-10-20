Man fatally shot in Jamestown Tuesday evening

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown say a man was fatally shot at an address on Water Street.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday evening, and no suspect has been named.
The victim was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he later died.
Anyone with information on this incident can call police at (716) 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip by calling (716) 483-8477.
