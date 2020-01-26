Man in critical condition after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown said the man found shot outside of a vehicle was targeted in what officers believe was not a random act of violence.

According to police, the victim was found around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Hazzard Street, laying in the road next to his vehicle. Police said he sustained several gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victim was driving on Hazzard Street when another vehicle pulled alongside, fired several gunshots toward his vehicle, then fled the scene. Police said the victim’s car then crashed with a parked vehicle.

Police said the vehicle of the suspect or suspects may have been a dark-colored sedan.

The victim, whose name and age were not initially released by police, was taken to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.