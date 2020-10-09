Man in Jamestown arrested after firing off handgun near woman and child

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Jamestown say a man is under arrest after firing off a handgun while a woman and an 11-year-old child were close by on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Officers tell News 4 they responded to the area of Proudfit Street where there were reports of a disturbance.

Authorities determined that a domestic incident occurred where 45-year-old Blake Smith contacted the female victim and advised her that he was coming over to kill everyone.

Police say Smith left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

Investigators were able to take Smith into custody at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday as he exited a vehicle on Pine St. in the City of Jamestown.

According to officials, Smith, who is a New York State parolee, is held on charges of parole violation, aggravated harassment, menacing, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation continues, and additional charges are expected.

Smith is held for arraignment and will be sent to the Chautauqua County Jail pending a parole hearing.

There are no injuries to report, according to Jamestown Police.