Man stabbed multiple times in Jamestown Wednesday morning

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officers with the Jamestown Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a stabbing on Forest and Prather Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police say they located 31-year-old Jermaine Gordon at 5:45 p.m. at an address on Tew Street.

Gordon is being held in the city jail and is charged with first-degree assault.

According to police, the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body and is in stable condition at UPMC Hamot.

Police continue to investigate the matter. Additional charges are expected.