Man suffers cut to head after engaging juveniles in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jamestown Police responded to the area of Franklin Street for a reported fight in the street around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say they found a man with a cut on his head he sustained from an apparent sharp object when they arrived at the scene.

According to police, the victim was stabbed after engaging a group of juveniles who were involved in a separate altercation.

The victim didn’t require transportation to the hospital. He was treated at the scene.

Police tell News 4 the investigation is continuing, and charges against the juveniles involved are expected following further investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Jamestown Police at 716-83-7537, via the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477, and the tips 411 app.