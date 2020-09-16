Man taken into custody following police chase in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing numerous charges, and possibly more, following a police chase in Jamestown.

On Wednesday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Jamestown police responded to a person who had been following a vehicle.

The caller told police they were following a person who had committed a burglary in the Town of Kiantone.

Police tried to pull the suspected burglar over, but they say he continued to flee, traveling onto W. 2nd St. According to officers, the driver then collided with several construction signs near the intersection of Lafayette St.

Officers say the vehicle then continued moving downtown, passing a number of red lights.

After driving up Potters Alley and onto E. 5th St., police say the driver collided with an eastbound vehicle before trying to run away.

Identified as Stephen Dean, 41, police took him into custody a short distance away in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on N. Main St.

Dean, who was uninjured, was charged with failing to comply, obstructing governmental administration and a number of vehicle and traffic charges.

The person who was in the eastbound vehicle was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, but they are not believed to be seriously injured.

Additional charges against Dean are expected. Also, New York State police are investigating the burglary in Kiantone. Charges related to the that incident are expected as well.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.