Man wanted for hindering prosecution in homicide case taken into custody

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A man wanted for hindering prosecution in connection with the homicide of Brandon Holland was taken into custody in Buffalo on Monday by members of the Violent Fugitive US Marshalls Task Force.

Jamestown Police say 41-year-old Jason Talley is now in the Chautauqua County Jail following his arraignment in Jamestown City Court.

Officials tell us Talley is also held on a New York State Parole Violation warrant.

The investigation into Holland’s homicide is ongoing, and Talley could face additional charges.

