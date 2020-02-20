Man wanted on federal drug trafficking warrant arrested in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man wanted on a federal drug trafficking warrant was captured in Jamestown.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service worked together to locate 35-year-old Richard Kinsey, Jr. at an address on Hedges Ave.

Jamestown police say Kinsey tried to escape out of the house, but was taken into custody at the scene.

Once investigators say they saw some meth in plain view, they say they later found a total of 25.2 grams of the drug, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia inside the residence, as well.

Kinsey is being held in custody following his arrest.