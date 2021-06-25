Jamestown building to be demolished after massive fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A massive fire broke out in a building just before 7 p.m. in the City of Jamestown Friday. The building will undergo an emergency demolition.

The structure on Crescent Avenue took heavy damage. Officials say part of the building is home to a small business, according to our news partners at Western New York Now.

Police haven’t said if anyone has been hurt because of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with News 4 as more information becomes available.