JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — 20-year-old Carter Davis has been located and is home safe, according to the Ellicott Town Police Department.
Original
Authorities in Chautauqua County are searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
Carter Davis has autism and may be in need of medical attention. He went missing Friday at 11 a.m. and was last seen on Swanson Road in Jamestown. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
Davis is a 5’06” white male, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Carter Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Ellicott Town Police Department (716) 661-7232 or dial 911.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Missing Chautauqua County 20-year-old found safe
- Aaron Rodgers lashes out at ‘woke mob,’ defends unvaccinated status after catching COVID-19
- It’s National Doughnut Day again? The strange story of why we celebrate twice
- Roswell Park Resource Center giving patients a ‘soft place to land’ after cancer diagnosis
- This new piano lounge is bringing a musical experience to downtown Buffalo