Missing Chautauqua County 20-year-old found safe

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — 20-year-old Carter Davis has been located and is home safe, according to the Ellicott Town Police Department.

Original

Authorities in Chautauqua County are searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

Carter Davis has autism and may be in need of medical attention. He went missing Friday at 11 a.m. and was last seen on Swanson Road in Jamestown. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Davis is a 5’06” white male, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Carter Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Ellicott Town Police Department (716) 661-7232 or dial 911.