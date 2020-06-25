Mna facing drug charges following seizure of marijuana, fentanyl, meth, and cash in Jamestown

Live Now
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A vehicle stop in Jamestown resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, meth, MDMA, and cash on Wednesday afternoon.

Jamestown Police, Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and New York State Police K-9 assisted in the vehicle stop that lead to the seizure.

Blake Smith

Officers stopped the vehicle on Lakeview Avenue for several vehicle and traffic violations at 1:55 p.m.

Authorities say they located 5.7 grams of marijuana, 8 doses of fentanyl, meth, and MDMA, along with $6,159 in cash in 45-year-old Blake Smith’s vehicle.

Police took Smith into custody and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Officials tell News 4 he is currently held and is awaiting arraignment.

