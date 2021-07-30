Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Friday morning in Jamestown.

Around 5:45 a.m., an eastbound car and a westbound motorcycle collided on Newland Avenue near Colfax Street.

The motorcyclist, who was only identified as a male, was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear if there will be charges pressed as a result of this crash, but authorities are still investigating.