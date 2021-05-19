National Comedy Center announces Summer Fun Weeks as Lucille Ball Comedy Festival moves to 2022

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival has been pushed to 2022, but in its place, the National Comedy Center has announced a number of other summer events.

From June 20 through August 7, the center will host Summer Fun Weeks — each of which focuses on a specific brand of comedy.

Each week will conclude with Riverside Saturdays, which feature an outdoor movie at dusk, live music, a new outdoor patio café/bar and activities for families.

“We all need laughter now more than ever, so we are thrilled to introduce our ‘Summer Fun Weeks,’ activities and events throughout the summer, which will provide something extra for all our visitors as we celebrate many of the greatest comedy genres, themes and talent of all time.” Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

Here is the schedule for the Summer Fun Weeks:

Date Weekly Theme Movie (8:45 p.m.) Performances (7-8:45 p.m.) June 26 Buddy Comedy Wayne’s World The Untouchables July 3 Comedy in the Workplace Groundhog Day July 10 Healing Power of Comedy Sister Act July 17 Animation and Cartooning Monsters Inc. Nels Ross Family Comedy Show (7-8 p.m.) July 24 Slapstick Comedy Airplane St. Vith July 31 Legends of Comedy Blues Brothers Uptown Fever August 7 We Love Lucy & Desi Classic Lucy & Desi For the People

A full schedule for Summer Fun Weeks can be found here.

To get tickets, click or tap here. Reservations for the movie showings will be available on June 1 at Noon.

Chautauqua County residents get a special discount of roughly 23 percent off the cost of admission to the National Comedy Center.

Next year, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which will include rescheduled performances by Jeff Foxworthy, David Spade, Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider, will take place from August 3-7.

Anyone who currently holds a ticket that was meant for a 2021 festival can use it next year. Other options are available, too:

Transfer tickets to the same shows and events for the 2021 festival. New ticket will automatically be issued to ticket holders within the next several weeks.

Donate the value of their tickets to the non-profit National Comedy Center as a tax-deductible contribution.

Exchange the value of their tickets for a National Comedy Center gift card to be used for admission, membership, future event tickets or merchandise.

Receive a full refund for their ticket purchase by selecting this option by July 15, 2021.

To pick an option, click here, or if you don’t have a ticket for the 2022 festival, get one at this link starting June 1.

MORE | A schedule of events for the 2022 festival can be found here.