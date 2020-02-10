National Comedy Center currently leading in votes for “Best New Museum”

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Comedy Center is no joke. As voting continues, the relatively new Jamestown attraction has maintained the top spot among the nominees for USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Travel Award for “Best New Museum.”

Voting has been going on for three weeks, and there’s one left to go.

The National Comedy Center is one of 20 American and Canadian museums that was nominated by a panel of nationally-recognized travel experts on January 20. It’s also the only one in western New York to receive a nomination.

Those looking to show their support for the National Comedy Center can vote for it daily at this link.

The winner will be announced on February 28.