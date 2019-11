JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders with the National Comedy Center in Jamestown say they’re seeing plenty of visitors.

More than 66,000 people from 18 countries have come to the museum since its opening in 2018.

Those visitors are creating an economic boom for the southern tier.

Reports show that Chautauqua County lodging revenue and Jamestown’s sales tax revenue reached all-time record highs in 2019.