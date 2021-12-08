National Comedy Center in Jamestown prepares celebration for “Being the Ricardos” movie release

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of “I Love Lucy” will soon be able to see a new Hollywood film about the hit show.

“Being the Ricardos” stars Nicole Kidman as Lucy and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

“Visitors to Jamestown on Saturday, December 18, can get a special guided “Being the Ricardos” tour, that includes getting your photo on the set of the famous living room that I am standing in right now. It also comes with a tour of the National Comedy Center which is the nation’s first museum dedicated to the art form of comedy,” said Journey Gunderson, executive director, National Comedy Center.

The National Comedy Center is in Jamestown because Lucille Ball grew up in Chautauqua County.