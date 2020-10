JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The collection of a comedy legend will be preserved for future generations, thanks to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

The center will oversee the digital archives of Johnny Carson.

He’s best known as the host of the Tonight Show for 30 years.

The Jamestown museum along with a museum in Johnny’s hometown in Nebraska will jointly exhibit the archives.

The National Comedy Center will have a full digital presentation of the items ready for visitors sometime in 2022.