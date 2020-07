JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The National Comedy Center announced it will reopen tomorrow with new safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The museum is calling the new safety measures, LaughSafe.

It includes limiting capacity to 25%, timed entry ticketing, and touch-free exhibits.

Visitors will also have their temperatures checked and be required to wear masks at all times.

You’ll have to buy a ticket before you make a trip to the museum.